63-year-old Texas felon sentenced to more than 7 years for firearm charge while on bond, DOJ states

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

BLESSING, Texas – A 63-year-old man will spend the next seven and a half years in prison after he pleads guilty to being in possession of firearms while out on bond, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery’s office announced.

According to documents, Michael Gene Richardson was arrested in 2018 after a drug investigation. Following his arrest, authorities searched Richardson’s residence and found “more than 50 firearms, ammunition, and suspected improvised bombs.”

While out on bond in 2019, prior to the trial start date for that case, Richardson was charged again after law enforcement officials reportedly found additional firearms and ammunition in his possession.

Richardson pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 13, 2021. In addition to his seven and a half years behind bars, documents show that he will also serve three years of supervised release immediately after.

