Legends Do Live, Ed ENT. presents Senior Fest 2022 with numerous events and activity for soon-to-be HISD grads

Sunday, May 15, 2022 kicks off Senior Week for graduating seniors in the Houston Independent School District, and one area nonprofit is helping with the celebration by hosting events intended to equip them for their next steps.

According to a press release sent by Legends Do Live, there will be educational panels, job fairs, and entertainment for graduating seniors from Madison, Worthing, and Yates High School.

Seniors were also invited to participate in events that support community outreach including a garden clean-up for Earth Day back in April.

Below is the list of the coming events seniors are invited to attend.

May 15 - All-star fundraiser basketball game

4 p.m. at The Pavillion Stadium

Senior fest will start off with an All-star Scholarship Basketball Game featuring senior star basketball players. Two male students and two females will be awarded for a college scholarship.

SENIOR FEST 2022′s Empowerment Forums, powered by My Brother’s Keeper, will feature a series of panel discussions, keynote speakers, job fairs, activations and scholarship giveaways.

Ad

May 17 - CulTREverse ‘Pop culture’ Conference powered by MBK Houston

Worthing High School

9215 Scott Street, Houston, TX 77051

MAY 18 - CulTREverse ‘Tech & innovation’ Conference powered by MBK Houston

Yates High School

3650 Alabama Street, Houston, TX 77004

SENIOR FEST 2022′s Empowerment Forums, powered by My Brother’s Keeper, will feature a series of panel discussions, keynote speakers, job fairs, activations and scholarship giveaways.

MAY 19 - CulTREverse ‘Health is wealth’ Conference powered by MBK Houston

POST-HOUSTON

401 Franklin Street, Houston, TX 77201

May 20 – Senior Fest Concert

Pavillion Stadium

7525 Tidwell, Houston, TX 77016

Student Performers, special guest performers, and members from the debut Educational Entertainment mixtape entitled “Field Day” will hit the stage in front of an audience of 1,000 students from Madison, Worthing, and Yates High School.

Ad

May 21 - Senior Fest Community Block Party

POST-HOUSTON

401 Franklin St, Houston, TX 77201

May 22 - Celebrating National Asian Awareness Month

Legends Do Live will partner with the largest AAPI, Have a nice day | HTX.

Farmers & vendor markets will be open to the city of Houston. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to our literacy initiative (reading with a rapper) for underserved communities.