Black Women Health Forum on Wednesday will address health care needs unique to Black women

The second State of Black Women Health Forum will be held Wednesday at HISD’s Young Women’s College Preparatory Academy, located at 1906 Cleburne Street, in Houston.

The second State of Black Women Health Forum will be held Wednesday at HISD’s Young Women’s College Preparatory Academy, located at 1906 Cleburne Street, in Houston.

Student assemblies will be held in the morning and an adult program will begin with a reception at 5:30 p.m.

Health questions from the audience will be answered by black medical professionals who commonly address the health care needs unique to Black women. Admission is free with registration. Click on the link at Eventbrite.

“This forum brings Black girls and Black women together with women medical professionals to help provide a roadmap for their lifelong health journey,” said Sonny Messiah-Jiles, CEO of the Defender Network, in a release. “We are grateful for our sponsors who recognize the importance of empowering Black women with health information to improve the quality of their lives.”