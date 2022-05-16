Woman fatally shot by man who said she tried to rob him in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally shot by a man who said she tried to rob him at an apartment complex in southeast Houston Monday, police said.

It happened at an apartment complex located at 6113 Gulf Fwy around 3:30 a.m.

According to officers with the Houston Police Department, police arrived and found the woman, who was in her 30s, dead in a downstairs unit in the complex.

Investigators said the shooter, who is in his 40s, said the woman tried to rob him. He called 911 after shooting the woman and remained at the scene, police said.

Officers said the man was detained and his firearm was recovered at the scene.

Police are currently investigating the shooting to determine if the suspect will face any charges.