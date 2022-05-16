More than 50 North Shore High School students to be published in ‘I am Texas’ book

More than 50 students at North Shore High School found out that their work will be published in a book thru the iWrite and Bryan Museums annual contest.

“We are publishing them in a 7-foot book that will be up for breaking the Guinness world record for the largest published book in the world,” said Melissa Murphy, the founder of iWrite.

The book is called I am Texas and focuses on students sharing their love of Texas through short stories, artwork and poetry.

The library also received a $5,000 grant from the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation for having the most entries in the contest.

The work of 1,000 students across Texas is supposed to be featured in the book.

The book is expected to be published sometime in November.