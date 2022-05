HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a hit-and-run that left one man dead early Sunday.

Deputies responded to reports of an unresponsive male found in a ditch in the 18300 block of Clay Rd around 2 a.m.

Arriving units found the man suffering with a head injury. He was airlifted to the hosptial, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies are reviewing nearby surveillance footage to see if they can get a possible identification of a driver or involved vehicle.