Judge Lina Hidalgo to discuss resolution opposing draft Supreme Court Roe v. Wade opinion at Commissioners Court

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will introduce a resolution Tuesday to Harris County Commissioners Court opposing the draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion striking down Roe v. Wade.

The press conference will take place at 9:15 a.m. KPRC 2 will carry a livestream of the event.

Hidalgo said if formally announced, the decision will trigger a state law outlawing the procedure in Texas, making abortion a felony, including in cases of rape and incest.

According to a recent University of Texas at Austin poll, 78% of Texans believe access to abortion in some form should remain available.