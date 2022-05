Eric Newell is a Houston motorcyclist (and U.S. Air Force veteran) who was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Houston on April 25, 2021, when his motorcycle was rear-ended by a vehicle, breaking both of his legs, dislocating his hips and injuring his back and hands. Eric has turned his crash and year-long rehabilitation into advocacy work.

He’s sharing his story as part of TxDOT’s motorcycle safety campaign.