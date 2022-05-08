81º

Teen rescued by firefighter after being swept away over 100 yards by current in San Jacinto River, Needham Fire Department says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Officials say they have rescued a 17-year-old who was swept away by a current in the San Jacinto River on Sunday.

According to firefighters with the Needham Fire, two males were reportedly in distress in the river. When firefighters arrived, they found one of the men who had gotten out of the water, while the other man was more than 100 yards away, handing onto a limb headed downstream.

A firefighter was said to have gone after the teen and grabbed him just as the limb broke.

That firefight then reportedly swam with the teen to the opposite shore where Montgomery County Deputies and medics were waiting.

The teen was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Woodlands in stable condition. He was said to only have suffered from exhaustion.

Officials say the river is currently flowing close to 15 miles per hour.

