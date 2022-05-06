Dog park, nature trails planned in East Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – The East Montgomery County Improvement District said it is expected to close this month on a 64-acre tract of land in New Caney that will become a haven for nature lovers, hike and bike enthusiasts, and dog owners and their furry friends.

The heavily wooded area with frontage on both Dry Creek and Caney Creek is located on FM 1485 at Gene Campbell Blvd.

“We’ve heard from residents for years how they’d like for park space to be added into the East Montgomery landscape, and we believe this former crushed concrete site can be transformed into a beautiful green space,” said Frank McCrady, EMCID president and CEO.

This land has been under contract since December 2021. The project will be completed in phases, the first phase consisting of planning and development. The remaining phases will include building a dog park and walking trails. The desire is to create a park that attracts people and nature, including gardens that bring butterflies, birds, and other wildlife.

EMCID said it plans to apply for grants to help keep costs down.