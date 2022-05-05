Search underway for 2 children last seen with father in Sugar Land, police say

Officers said Taylor Hudson-Oneal, his ex-girlfriend, and their two children were visiting his ex-girlfriend’s mother at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital when he unexpectedly left in the ex-girlfriend’s silver Volkswagen Passat (license plate number PRK 5816), taking the children with him.

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man they said took his two children under “suspicious circumstances” Tuesday.

Officers said Taylor Hudson-Oneal, his ex-girlfriend, and their two children were visiting his ex-girlfriend’s mother at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital when he unexpectedly left in the ex-girlfriend’s silver Volkswagen Passat (license plate number PRK 5816), taking the children with him.

According to investigators, Hudson-Oneal is not the primary caregiver of the children. He does not live with the children and has limited contact with them, police said. Sugar Land PD said they are “concerned for the safety and welfare” of the children, who have been identified as 18-month-old Elena Barras and 4-month-old Emmanuel Barras.

Hudson-Oneal was last seen wearing a red hoodie sweatshirt and is known to frequent southwest Houston and the Sunny Side neighborhood, police said.

Investigators said there have not been any custody issues between the two parents and Hudson-Oneal has not had any involvement with the kids. He also does not have a primary residence and stays with other people, police said. Police said this situation does not meet the qualifications for an AMBER Alert.

Anyone who has seen either of the children, Hudson-Oneal or the Volkswagen Passat is asked the call Sugar Land PD at (281) 275-2525.