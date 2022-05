HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a shooting that left one person dead at an apartment complex in north Houston Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

It happened in the 630 block of Rushcreek Drive around 9:30 a.m.

According to HPD, the victim suffered several gunshot wounds while inside an apartment.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as police investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.