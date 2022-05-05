Identity released of woman whose body was found inside box; charges upgraded for suspect accused in crime, police say

HOUSTON – Authorities have released the identity of the woman whose remains were found inside of a box. The victim has been identified as Flor Aidee Vega. In addition, charges have been upgraded against the man who was found carrying the box containing the woman’s dead body.

Miguel Angel Moreno, 60, was initially charged with tampering and fabricating physical evidence, specifically, a human corpse. His charges have since been upgraded to murder.

According to court documents, Moreno fatally struck Vega with a blunt object.

When the body was discovered

According to HPD, they received reports after a resident found a suspicious box with a bad odor in the 7000 block of Bissonnet around 2:45 p.m. on April 17. A resident allegedly found the box in the apartment’s parking lot, and inside was the body of Vega.

Houston firefighters arrived on the scene first and discovered the body inside the box, authorities said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office inspected the contents of the box. They discovered the body wrapped in plastic and sheets. Her face had lacerations and wounds consistent with being cut with a machete or an ax, investigators said. Facial bones were also broken. The body was found in a green fitted sheet and plastic wrap.

When a search warrant was conducted, investigators said a mattress covered in biological material was found wrapped in plastic wrap and sheets consistent with what was around the body. Blood droplets were also found in the apartment.

Detectives said surveillance video shows a person carrying a UHaul box on a dolly. That person was later identified as Moreno.

Moreno was questioned by investigators where he claimed he hadn’t been in the apartment for the past few days. He told investigators that someone broke into his apartment and dropped off the large UHaul box.

Moreno is from Mexico and has been living in Houston for 25 years, and in the apartment where the box was found for the last six years. Moreno and another woman’s name are on the lease. Moreno’s relationship with Vega has not been disclosed.

