1 shot and killed after suspect(s) open fire on vehicle in NE Harris County, HCSO says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A person was reportedly shot and killed in northeast Harris County after a gunman opened fire into their vehicle Wednesday night, officials from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to information shared on Twitter, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the occupant(s) of one vehicle reportedly shot into another vehicle multiple times in the 12200 block of W. Village near Aldine Mail Route Road at Eastex Freeway.

Information provided in Gonzalez’s tweet did not specify if there were multiple gunmen responsible for the victim’s death, or just one.

It is unclear why the shooting began or how the victim and suspect(s) knew each other.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

