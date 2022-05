Fatal crash causes closure on East Freeway, deputies say

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly crash on the East Freeway Tuesday.

It happened eastbound on the East Freeway at Dell Dale around 3:50 a.m.

According to deputies, one person is dead in the crash.

All lanes on the East Freeway are closed as deputies investigate the crash.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route as there are delays in the area.