Caught on camera: Man politely opens door for older couple, then snatches 90-year-old woman’s purse outside NW Houston restaurant, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect who allegedly snatched a 90-year-old woman’s purse outside a northwest Houston restaurant last month.

The robbery happened in the 7800 block of West Tidwell Road near Hollister Road on April 21.

Surveillance video captured a man, possibly in his 20s, walking toward the restaurant when an older couple -- a 90-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man -- were seen walking toward the front.

When the suspect opened the door, the couple walked inside, and that was when police said the suspect snatched the woman’s purse, ran towards the passenger seat of a black four-door sedan and took off.

Police believe the suspect followed the couple from the bank to the restaurant after it was reported that they withdrew money prior to the robbery.

Police described the man as a 20-21-year-old, measuring 5 foot 7 to 5 foot 8 and weighing between 145 and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie and gray pants.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.