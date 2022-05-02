Project Row Houses announces $9.6 million rehabilitation, renovation of historic Eldorado Ballroom

HOUSTON – Project Row Houses announced Monday that a $9.675 million rehabilitation and renovation of the historic Eldorado Ballroom is now underway.

The building was founded by Houstonians Anna Johnson Depree and Clarence A. Dupree in 1939. It was one of the nation’s most acclaimed venues for Black musicians, “The Rado” when segregation laws prevented Black Americans from socializing in the same venues as white people, according to a release.

Project Row Houses’ mission is to empower people and enrich communities through engagement, art and direct action. According to a release, the investment will bring the building back to the cultural, social, and economic hub of the community that it once was. The rehabilitation includes restoring the original 10,000-square foot building and its historic fixtures and finishes. Although two fires destroyed much of the interior of the building, whenever possible, original wood paneling, stucco, and other original finishes and fixtures will be rehabilitated and preserved. To allow for adding modern features, Project Row Houses is adding a 5,000-square-foot annex, according to the release.

The annex will have space for community gatherings and meetings, a green room, a space for brides and grooms to prepare for weddings, an elevator, and upgraded bathroom facilities, according to the release. The original façade had “ribbon windows,” large windows that ran the length of the Ballroom facing Emancipation Park. The ribbon windows will return to the upstairs exterior, returning to the modernist style of the original building.

The release states that the project is expected to be complete in early 2023.

“Project Row Houses is grateful for all who have joined us to make this project possible. The Eldorado Ballroom, from the moment its doors open, has always been the soul of the Third Ward. As creative placekeepers with a deep commitment to our neighborhood, Project Row Houses is as proud to be preserving the history of this storied venue as we are to be preparing it to serve as a center for Black art, culture, and community long into the future. We can’t wait to celebrate with our friends, partners, and neighbors when the lights go down, the band hits the stage, and the ‘Rado is reborn,” said Eureka Gilkey, Executive Director of Project Row Houses.