Owner of used car lot gets into shootout with customer over ongoing disagreement in Houston’s Fifth Ward, HPD says

HOUSTON – The owner of a used cat lot in Houston’s Fifth Ward got into a shootout with a customer over an ongoing disagreement on Friday, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 2:51 p.m. at the business located in the 3300 block of Liberty Road.

Police said the owner and customer got into a heated argument and started shooting at each other. The owner was reportedly struck by one of the bullets. He then allegedly drove to a fire station and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

It is unknown if any arrests have been made.