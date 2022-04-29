81º

LIVE

Local News

Owner of used car lot gets into shootout with customer over ongoing disagreement in Houston’s Fifth Ward, HPD says

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: local, crime
The owner of a used cat lot in Fifth Ward Houston got into a shootout with a customer over an ongoing disagreement on Friday, according to the Houston Police Department. (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – The owner of a used cat lot in Houston’s Fifth Ward got into a shootout with a customer over an ongoing disagreement on Friday, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 2:51 p.m. at the business located in the 3300 block of Liberty Road.

Police said the owner and customer got into a heated argument and started shooting at each other. The owner was reportedly struck by one of the bullets. He then allegedly drove to a fire station and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

It is unknown if any arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Award-winning journalist, mother, YouTuber, social media guru, millennial, mentor, storyteller, University of Houston alumna and Houston-native.

email