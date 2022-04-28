White House director of National Drug Control Policy to visit Houston, announce new funding to stop drug trafficking

HOUSTON – The director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), Dr. Rahul Gupta, will host a news conference in Houston to announce new funding to stop drug trafficking.

Law enforcement officials and public health leaders will join Gupta to announce the increase in funding for those on the front lines of the overdose epidemic.

Gupta will also discuss President Joe Biden’s new inaugural National Drug Control Strategy, which is a whole-of-government strategy that delivers on his Unity Agenda call to beat the overdose epidemic by focusing on two big drivers of the epidemic: untreated addiction and drug trafficking.

Participants will include: