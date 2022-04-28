Video: 2 suspects wearing neon vests rob Houston pawn shop at gunpoint, HPD says

HOUSTON – Surveillance video of an armed robbery at a local pawn shop has been released in hopes someone from the public will identify the two suspects involved, according to the Houston Police Department.

The armed robbery was reported on April 15 around 9 a.m. at a pawnshop, located in the 13700 block of Almeda Road.

Houston police said the two suspects entered the business, both wearing neon vests, where one of the men immediately pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the cash registers while the second man walked around the counter while also making demands for the money. One of the suspects could be seen pulling out a plastic bag and forcing one of the female employees to place the money from the cash trays into the bag.

The video shows the suspects running out of the pawnshop with the money.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.