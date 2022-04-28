Felon indicted for washeteria carjacking, February shooting in Houston area: DOJ

HOUSTON – A 31-year-old Houston man was indicted for carjacking and illegally possessing and discharging a firearm, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Wednesday.

A federal grand jury returned the three-count indictment against Zachary Smith. Previously in state custody on related charges, he is expected to make his initial appearance before a U.S. magistrate judge on the federal indictment in the near future.

The charges allege that on Feb. 6, Smith discharged a firearm while stealing a vehicle from the parking lot of a washateria on Melbourne Drive. He was also allegedly involved in a shooting on Feb. 7 on the 2000 block of Broadway Street. On that day, Smith led law enforcement in a pursuit that came to an end when he crashed into a patrol unit, according to the charges.

The indictment alleges that he is a previous felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms per federal law.

If convicted, Smith faces up to life for discharging the firearm during a crime of violence, 15 years for the carjacking and a maximum of 10 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm.