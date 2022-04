HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help finding a 69-year-old man missing since Monday afternoon.

Tesfazgi Gebrekidan Kelit has Parkinson’s disease, police say. He was last seen on foot leaving his residence in the 7200 block of Bellerive Drive.

Kelit is black, weighs 160 pounds, and is 5-foot-8, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray pants and a red shirt.

Anyone with information should call the HPD Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840.