Man shot, killed during argument at car wash in Aldine area, HCSO says

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect who they said shot and killed a man at a car wash in the northeast side of town Sunday evening.

The shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Aldine Westfield and Aldine Mail Rt.

According to deputies, the suspect drove up to a self-service car wash, exited his vehicle and began arguing with another man at one of the vacuum stations.

The suspect then fired shots at the other man, then drove away.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.