Man shot, killed after fight outside north Houston convenience store, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a man was shot to death outside a north Houston convenience store Saturday night.

Police said Carlos Granillio, 51, was fatally shot at 4620 North Main Street at about 3:20 p.m.

HPD patrol officers who responded to the shooting learned that Granillo and two male suspects had gotten into an argument inside the store.

The argument escalated and the suspects punched Granillo multiple times, then ran to a vehicle in the parking lot. Granillo, armed with a gun, chased the suspects.

Police said one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot Granillo multiple times. Granillo collapsed in front of the store and was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived.

The two suspects, described only as two Hispanic males, were detained at the scene.

No charges have been filed as of this writing and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.