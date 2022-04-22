Human skeletal remains found inside abandoned building in northeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after human skeletal remains were found inside an abandoned building in northeast Houston, police said.

Houston police responded to reports of a dead body inside of a home located at 8707 W Tidewell around 7:45 a.m. Friday.

Police said the human remains were located, which appeared to be mainly bones. Investigators said it’s unknown how the remains got into the building.

The medical examiner’s office is working to determine if the cause of death was natural or not.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.