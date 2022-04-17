76º

Ex-boyfriend shot, killed by current boyfriend after argument outside SE Houston Denny’s, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

A woman's ex-boyfriend was shot and killed outside a Denny's restaurant in southeast Houston, police say. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A woman’s ex-boyfriend was shot and killed by her current boyfriend after Houston police said they were involved in a verbal argument outside a Denny’s restaurant in southeast Houston early Sunday.

It happened in the 6900 block of Gulf Freeway near Woodridge Drive at around 1 a.m.

Police said a woman and her ex-boyfriend walked inside the Denny’s when an argument ensued, prompting the manager to call authorities.

The woman then walked outside, and the ex-boyfriend followed. That was when police said her current boyfriend shows up at the restaurant parking lot.

All three got involved in another argument, and police said the woman’s current boyfriend pulled out a gun and shot the ex-boyfriend one time.

The ex-boyfriend died at the scene.

The current boyfriend was detained by police for questioning. The woman was not injured.

