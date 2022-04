Grant is an artist living with autism who turns recycled paper into works of art.

Grant Manier is an artist living with autism who turns recycled paper into works of art. Manier has appeared many times on KPRC 2 and Houston Life. On Thursday, Manier and his mother Julie Coy provided an update on Manier’s battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

