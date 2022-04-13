RECOGNIZE HIM? Suspect accused of kidnapping man, demanding $500 payment for tire repair

HOUSTON – Houston police need the public’s help in identifying a man accused in a kidnapping in southwest Houston.

On Saturday, March 19, officers said a 55-year-old man was driving in the 6600 block of S Highway 6 when another man flagged him down by pointing at the wheel on his vehicle.

The driver said he pulled into the parking lot and the suspect exited his truck, saying there was something wrong with his tire.

The suspect then ran back to his truck, grabbed a bag of tools and began tapping the tire, according to police.

When the suspect was finished, police said he demanded the man pay him $500.

When the victim told the suspect he did not have any money, police said the suspect walked back to his truck, returned, and entered the victim’s vehicle with a knife and gun.

The suspect then demanded the victim drive to a local Walgreens store, followed him to the ATM inside, and attempted to withdraw cash from the victim’s account, police said.

Investigators said the victim was able to contact two friends who brought him money to give to the suspect.

Anyone with information on this suspect is urged to call the Violent Crime Unit at 713-274-9100. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.