Mom of Waller H.S. baseball player injured in fight says school officials knew of fight and did not prevent it

The mother of a high school baseball player is speaking out after her son was seriously injured in a fight.

The teen’s mom tells KPRC 2 that at least one coach and school official at Waller High School knew threats were being made and knew something like this was going to happen.

But nothing was done to prevent it.

A video of the fight made its rounds on social media last week.

Senior baseball player Luke Fourrier suffered a concussion, a broken nose, a black eye, and lots of bumps and scratches.

“We just feel like the school let these kids down,” says his mom, Deneile Fourrier.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the fight between several football players and baseball players stemmed from an incident over the weekend, off-campus. But when kids got back to school, tensions escalated.

“There was a kid looking in the window, flipping him off, yelling and screaming at him,” adds Luke’s mother.

Luke says he and another student went to an assistant principal and told them something was going to happen.

“We told him our bit and said ‘These people have been following us around and threatening us,’ and he said, ‘Give me five minutes, I’ll take care of it,’” Luke said.

But that afternoon after baseball practice, the two groups met up and Luke was attacked.

“It was like, we were followed pretty much throughout the parking lot and the group kept getting bigger and bigger, and before I knew it, I was punched,” said Luke.

“He was attacked by about six people and drug to the ground and beaten,” said his mother.

Luke’s mom says if school officials had just listened to students about the threats, then no student would have been in this situation in the first place.

“How many times do kids have to go talk about, ‘Somebody’s following us, something’s going to happen,’ before your AP alerts your principal or even a resource officer?” his mom added.

“My message is, you can’t throw off these kids to the side and say you’re going to take care of it and take no action,” said Luke.

Waller Independent School District released the following statement:

“Waller ISD (WISD) is aware of an incident involving Waller High School (WHS) students that occurred after school on Monday, April 4. That incident is under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and WISD officials. The safety and security of all WISD students is the district’s highest priority. WISD takes any act of violence very seriously. Any student found in violation of the Student Code of Conduct and/or the law will be disciplined to the fullest extent. No further information is available due to privacy laws.”

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office adds at this point no charges have been filed.