Lori Vallow, charged with killing her children, ruled mentally fit to stand trial
Vallow, set to be arraigned on April 19, was declared mentally fit to stand trial nearly a year after she was committed to an Idaho mental health facility.
Lori Vallow, who is charged with murder in the deaths of her two children, was declared mentally fit to stand trial Monday nearly a year after she was committed to an Idaho mental health facility.
Vallow is set to be arraigned on April 19, Judge Steven Boyce wrote in a ruling. He wrote that Vallow is “restored to competency and fit to proceed.”
Last May, Vallow was declared mentally unfit to stand trial for separate concealment of evidence charges she faces. The murder case against her was stayed.
