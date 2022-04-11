Lori Vallow, charged with killing her children, ruled mentally fit to stand trial

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing on March 6, 2020, in Rexburg, Idaho. A judge says a mom accused of conspiring to kill her children, her estranged husband and a lover's wife is now mentally competent to stand trial on some of the charges in Idaho. Judge Steven Boyce issued an order on Monday, April 11, 2022, saying that Lori Vallow Daybell "is restored to competency and is fit to proceed" in the Idaho murder case. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)

Lori Vallow, who is charged with murder in the deaths of her two children, was declared mentally fit to stand trial Monday nearly a year after she was committed to an Idaho mental health facility.

Vallow is set to be arraigned on April 19, Judge Steven Boyce wrote in a ruling. He wrote that Vallow is “restored to competency and fit to proceed.”

Last May, Vallow was declared mentally unfit to stand trial for separate concealment of evidence charges she faces. The murder case against her was stayed.

