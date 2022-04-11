19-year-old reported missing was last heard from while pumping gas in north Houston, family says

HOUSTON – A Houston area family is asking for the public’s help in locating their missing daughter.

Aisha Bethune, 19, was last heard from on April 3 while pumping gas at a Chevron gas station located near North Sam Houston Parkway and Imperial Valley.

“She called me, and we talked, and she went to a gas station,” her mother Teresa Bethune said. “We actually don’t know if she left the gas station, but no one had heard from her since Sunday.”

Bethune’s parents told KPRC Aisha has only been in Houston about nine months and has never done anything like this before.

“I would just like for the public if you see her, please, please contact us or contact the Houston Police Department. Somebody help us, somebody saw something cause this happened in the middle of the day,” said the mother.

Aisha was last seen driving a 2017 burgundy Nissan Altima with Arkansas license plates.

The license plate number is 623-ZCZ.