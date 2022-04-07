Who killed Indigo Garza? Suspect responsible for fatally shooting woman in north Houston still on the run, HPD says

Indigo Garza was fatally shot in the 300 block of Rosamond Street on Feb, 23, 2022.

HOUSTON – A suspect accused of killing a woman Feb. 23 in a north Houston shooting is still on the run, according to the Houston Police Department.

The family of Indigo Garza is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved or information that will lead to an arrest.

The fatal shooting was reported at 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Rosamond Street. Garza suffered from major injuries that resulted in her death, police said.

Police have not released any specific details about the murder, but are hoping that anyone who knows anything about the case will come forward.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information that will lead to an arrest. Anyone will information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.