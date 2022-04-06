Man fatally shot by masked intruder while inside east Houston apartment with common-law wife, baby: HPD

An investigation is underway after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed inside an apartment in east Houston while his common-law wife and baby were there, police said.

It happened in the 12200 block of Fleming Drive around 2:18 a.m.

According to officers with the Houston Police Department, the man’s common-law wife was inside the apartment in a room breastfeeding their baby when she heard a loud commotion in the living room, then gunshots.

Investigators said the suspect came inside the room where the wife was and had on a mask and hoodie. The suspect then fled the scene, police said.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found the victim, who was identified as Juan Ruffin-Walley, on the living room floor with an unknown amount of gunshot wounds. Investigators said narcotics and money were also found at the scene, but they aren’t sure if they are directly involved.

“Typically though in these types of situations, if there’s a drug deal, like, most of those drugs and money would be taken in the shooting, and it was left here, so we aren’t sure what the connection is,” a detective with HPD said.

According to police, the victim has a lengthy criminal history and was out on bond for murder. Investigators said the trial for that murder was approaching.

Officers said they currently don’t know of a motive for the shooting and don’t have a description of the suspect. Homicide investigators are working to determine what all happened.