Woman steals Metro PD patrol vehicle, crashes in SW Houston, police say

Deshira Alexis has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

HOUSTON – A woman was arrested Monday after stealing a Metro police patrol vehicle and crashing it in southwest Houston, according to court documents.

Deshira Alexis, 26, has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Her bond was set at $2,500.

Authorities said Alexis stole a marked Metro PD vehicle from the Fannin South Park and Ride.

She ended up crashing the vehicle into a gate in the 1600 block of W. Bellfort and was eventually apprehended on Highway 59 southbound near Shepherd.

No further details were immediately available.