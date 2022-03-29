80º

Woman steals Metro PD patrol vehicle, crashes in SW Houston, police say

Deshira Alexis has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A woman was arrested Monday after stealing a Metro police patrol vehicle and crashing it in southwest Houston, according to court documents.

Deshira Alexis, 26, has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Her bond was set at $2,500.

Authorities said Alexis stole a marked Metro PD vehicle from the Fannin South Park and Ride.

She ended up crashing the vehicle into a gate in the 1600 block of W. Bellfort and was eventually apprehended on Highway 59 southbound near Shepherd.

No further details were immediately available.

Suspect shown in back of police car. (KPRC)

