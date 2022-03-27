82º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Gov. Greg Abbott to speak in Medina County following fire response efforts

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Medina County, Texas
Gov. Abbott faces crowded GOP Primary

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s response to fire activity following a massive fire in Medina County, near San Antonio.

According to KPRC’s sister station KSAT, the Medina County wildfire has burned more than 1,000 acres of land.

The Bexar County 2 Fire Department said on their Facebook page that it’s unknown how much of the fire was contained.

Medina County wildfires (KPRC/KSAT)

Some Medina County residents were able to return to their homes on Saturday night, however, KSAT reported that fire conditions can change.

The smoke from the fires is currently visible from San Antonio and has also impacted air quality in several cities such as Kerrville and Pipe Creek, according to Bexar County 2 Fire Department.

Abbott is set to speak beginning at 3 p.m. KPRC 2 will livestream the news conference as it starts.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

UH-Downtown grad, coffee addict, cat mom of 2, owner of too many fish tanks

email

email