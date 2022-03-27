Gov. Greg Abbott to speak in Medina County following fire response efforts

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s response to fire activity following a massive fire in Medina County, near San Antonio.

According to KPRC’s sister station KSAT, the Medina County wildfire has burned more than 1,000 acres of land.

The Bexar County 2 Fire Department said on their Facebook page that it’s unknown how much of the fire was contained.

Medina County wildfires (KPRC/KSAT)

Some Medina County residents were able to return to their homes on Saturday night, however, KSAT reported that fire conditions can change.

The smoke from the fires is currently visible from San Antonio and has also impacted air quality in several cities such as Kerrville and Pipe Creek, according to Bexar County 2 Fire Department.

Ad

Abbott is set to speak beginning at 3 p.m. KPRC 2 will livestream the news conference as it starts.