Caught on camera: 63-year-old man robbed, attacked by 2 suspects before vehicle stolen outside SW Houston hotel

HOUSTON – Houston police are looking for two suspects who allegedly punched and kicked a 63-year-old man and stole his vehicle outside a southwest Houston hotel earlier this month.

It happened on March 17 in the 6700 block of Southwest Freeway near Hillcroft Avenue.

Shortly before midnight, surveillance video caught a tan-colored Chevrolet Impala parking between two trucks. One man, who was seen wearing green-colored gloves and a black hoodie, got out of the vehicle and was seen breaking into a gray Ford F-150. It was unclear what items he stole from the truck.

The suspect continued to look into other vehicles through the windows before getting back in the car, surveillance video shows.

Then, the suspects’ vehicle made a few turns around the hotel building, eventually passing by the 63-year-old man, who was seen unloading items from his white Lexus.

The two men got out of the tan Impala and began to attack the man, punching and kicking him numerous times, according to police. One suspect stole his wallet and returned to the Impala while the other took the car keys and took off in the man’s Lexus.

As of Friday, the man’s Lexus was not found.

The 63-year-old man was transported to an area hospital due to injuries.

Police said one of the suspects was last seen wearing green gloves, a black hoodie, black pants with white stripes and white shoes. The second suspect was wearing a gray hoodie with black pants.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.