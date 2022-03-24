Baptist Union of Poland’s headquarters now shelter for people displaced by Russia-Ukraine War

WARSAW, Poland – The Baptist Union of Poland’s headquarters, usually a place where people go to pray, is now a shelter for people displaced by war. Reverend Dr. Mateusz Wichary is pastor of the Baptist Union of Poland.

“Every day, we have about 120 refugees plus,” Wichary said.

Wichary explained some stay for a night, while others stay for days.

“We have some refugees who don’t know what to do next, and sometimes they are the biggest challenges, not for us, but for themselves,” Wichary said.

Some know only Ukrainian. They cannot communicate any other way, unless they have a translator.

“They are taken or decided to move from the place where they lived their whole lives,” Wichary said.

Wichary says oftentimes these refugees are women traveling with children, as they left their husbands and sons behind to fight for Ukraine.

“They don’t want to move further because they still, they feel they are not complete to take the next stage in their lives, so they prefer to stay around, Wichary said.

Ad

When asked if he was afraid, Wichary said, “Yes, I am afraid.”

“The next step would be Baltic states, or Poland, so I really feel Ukrainians are fighting for Poland. This is why I would like Polish Army to fight for Ukraine,” Wichary continued.

Outside the chapel at the Baptist Union of Poland is a sign of solidarity.

Was the Ukraine flag always there? “No, no, no. We just decided to do it when the war started basically,” Wichary said.

People say they are anxious for Biden’s visit. This is one of several churches Texas Baptist Men have helped organize their places of worship into shelters.