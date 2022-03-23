VIDEO: Surveillance footage released after beloved gas station clerk shot, killed

HOUSTON – Houston police have released surveillance video in the fatal shooting of a beloved gas station clerk in northeast Houston on Sunday.

The shooting happened at 6566 Homestead Road about 8:10 a.m.

The suspect is described only as a black male, 20-25 years-old, about five feet, seven inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants with white stripes, and black shoes. He had a hoodie over his head and a dark face mask.

Surveillance video of the suspect shows him entering the store, pulling out a gun at the register, and fleeing the scene on foot. You can watch the video in the player below.

The identity of the victim, 26, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. KPRC 2 learned from customers who frequent the store that the victim’s name was apparently John.

HPD Homicide Division detectives said Houston Police Department patrol officers responded to a shooting call at the convenience store. Upon arrival, they met with Houston Fire Department paramedics and gained entry into the store. Once inside, they found the store clerk in the back office suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Paramedics attempted to render aid, however the clerk was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no known motive in this case.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

