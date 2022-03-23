Six high school students killed in Oklahoma crash with semi-truck

OKLAHOMA – Six Oklahoma high school students who were headed off-campus for their lunch break were killed Tuesday after their car collided with a semi-truck, authorities said.

Sarah Stewart, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, said the students — all-girls — died after a crash between their small passenger vehicle and the truck in Tishomingo at 12:30 p.m. local time.

Tishomingo Public Schools Superintendent Bobby Waitman said the students attended the local high school and their deaths were a devastating loss to his rural community, where school staff is familiar with every student.

