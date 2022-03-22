71º

Search underway for 2 suspects after man fatally struck while walking on Eastex Freeway in NE Harris County, deputies say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A man is dead after he was struck by two vehicles in a hit-and-run incident in northeast Harris County Tuesday morning, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said.

It happened in the southbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway just before 1 a.m.

According to investigators, a silver 2016 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on Eastex Freeway when they struck the pedestrian while he was walking in the lane.

The Honda Civic was located at the scene without the driver, deputies said. The driver reportedly fled the scene before emergency crews arrived.

Deputies said a second vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was already on the ground. That vehicle fled the scene, HCSO said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said it is unknown why the man was walking on the freeway at the time of the incident.

A search is underway for the drivers that were involved.

