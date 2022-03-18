Suspect charged in 2021 shooting that left young woman dead, 2 others injured: HPD

HOUSTON – Houston police said Friday that a man has been charged in a triple shooting that left a teen girl dead and two men injured in northwest Houston on June 21, 2021.

Frederick Crouts, 19, is being held in federal custody after he was charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Crouts is accused of killing 19-year-old Jasmine Burrell and injuring two men, ages 30 and 31, in a shooting reported at 8020 Grow Lane around 9:19 p.m.

Police said officers found the three people shot inside of a vehicle in the 8000 block of Grow Lane.

According to police, Burrell was pronounced dead at the scene and the two other men were taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators learned that a total of four men were involved in the shooting. Police said one of the suspects pointed out the victims’ vehicle, two other suspects fired their weapons at the victims and the fourth suspect drove the getaway vehicle. Police said they later determined that one of the suspects, Arlington Wilkes, 30, was killed in a separate incident at 2425 Carmel St. on July 27, 2021.

Police said Crouts was later identified as one of the gunmen wanted in the triple shooting.

The two other suspects -- who have not been identified by police -- are still on the run.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.