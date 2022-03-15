HPD officer charged with possession of child pornography appears in court Thursday

Justin Weber, 29, was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. His bail was set at $100,000-- $20,000 per count.

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer has been relieved of duty after he was arrested and charged following a two-month-long investigation, according to the Houston Police Department.

Justin Weber, 29, was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. His bail was set at $100,000-- $20,000 per count. Weber stood before a judge Wednesday morning and admitted to having access to pictures of girls between the ages of 8 and 13 years old. The pictures were shared and then flagged by Yahoo and Snapchat, a prosecutor said.

A judge updated his bond conditions on Thursday, which prohibits him from going anywhere near schools or daycares where children may be present, and he cannot have access to the Internet.

HPD officer arrested and charged with possession of child pornography (KPRC)

According to a released statement, the Houston Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Jan. 7. ICAC investigators opened an investigation into the allegations and HPD’s Internal Affairs Division is also conducting an administrative investigation.

Ad

Weber was sworn in as an officer in 2016 and assigned to the Air Support Division for the department.

The Houston Police Department stated that it will not comment any further as the investigation continues. He is due back in court on July 7.