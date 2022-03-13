Man stabbed to death at large gathering in Montgomery County; suspect detained, MCSO says

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed at a large gathering.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A man from Louisiana is dead after he was fatally stabbed at a gathering in Montgomery County, deputies from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened at around 9 p.m. Saturday evening in the 1600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Montgomery.

Details on what led to the stabbing were unknown, however, deputies said Steven Smith, 33, was at a gathering when at some point he was stabbed by an unknown person.

When deputies arrived, they found Smith on the ground with a stab wound.

Paramedics were called to the scene to administer CPR to Smith but was later pronounced dead.

Deputies said officers detained the suspect for questioning, however, their identity was not released due to the ongoing investigation.