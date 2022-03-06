‘Is it part of a political game?’: Brittney Griner’s former high school coach worried about her mental, physical well-being

HOUSTON – WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner has been arrested in Russia after officials allege vape cartridges containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage.

It’s unclear how long Griner, a Houston area native and former Nimitz High School superstar, has been in Russian custody, but Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said Saturday, it was about a month.

KPRC 2 spoke with Debbie Jackson, Griner’s former coach at Nimitz high, about the arrest.

“Their system of justice is nothing like the United States anything can happen and so your mind just races,” Jackson said.

Jackson said she’s followed Griner’s career with the Phoenix Mercury over the years and has also kept up with her former superstar when she plays in Russia during the offseason.

“Brittney is a smart young lady she’s played overseas for years. She knows; all professional athletes are told or are aware of what different countries’ rules and cultural norms and what not are,” said Jackson. “And so then you get this. Well, was it planted? Is it part of a political game?”

Griner is facing a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in a Russian prison and Jackson said she worries about her mental and physical well-being.

“I just pray for Brittney that she can be strong and hopefully she knows that there is a lot of people here pulling for her,” said Jackson.