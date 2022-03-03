Home invasion, robbery in Pearland caught on camera; 4 suspects still on the run: Police

PEARLAND, Texas – The Pearland Police Department is asking for the public’s help with indentifying four home invasion robbery suspects that are reportedly still on the run.

It occurred on Bend Creek Lane in Pearland on February 24, 2022, around 4:15 p.m.

According to investigators, a Hispanic male suspect approximately 16 years of age knocked on the front door and requested to use the telephone before producing a semi-automatic handgun and forcibly entering the residence.

Police said a second male suspect with a husky build and dark complexion whose age is unknown displayed a rifle and entered the home after the first suspect.

Investigators said two other male suspects who are described as being possibly Hispanic, tall, and light-complected, were also caught on security video.

The suspects arrived and fled in a white Lexus SUV with black rims, police said. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call (281) 997-4211 or send an email to crimetips@pearlandtx.gov.