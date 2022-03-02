3rd suspect captured, charged in deadly 2019 shooting of man in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Three men have been arrested and charged in connection to the 2019 deadly shooting of a man in southeast Houston.

Daniel Cisneros Leyva, 22, was charged with capital murder and 20-year-old Cristofer Ernesto Perez and 20-year-old Juan Castillo were charged with murder. All three men are accused of killing 21-year-old Edward Guerrero.

On Feb. 18, 2019, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1400 block of Redford Street at 8:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Guerrero shot to death in the apartment’s parking lot.

Investigators said a witness spotted Guerrero and another man shooting at one another while a third man, who was also armed with a pistol, fled the scene on foot.

Perez and Castillo were identified as suspects in the case and were both taken into custody on March 5, 2019.

Years later, Leyva was identified as the third suspect involved in the shooting and was arrested on Tuesday, March 1.