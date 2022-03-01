Which Houston-area bridges are going to be repaired as thousands are going to be fixed across the country?

HOUSTON – A lot of money is coming our way to fix our bridges. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced a historic bridge investment, and Texas is to receive $537.1 million. Overall, more than $27 billion are going to states across the nation to fix an estimated 15,000 bridges nationwide.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is thrilled to launch this program to fix thousands of bridges across the country – the single-largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the Interstate highway system,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Modernizing America’s bridges will help improve safety, support economic growth, and make people’s lives better in every part of the country – across rural, suburban, urban, and tribal communities.”

The funding coming to Texas will help improve the condition of more than 800 bridges in poor condition and to preserve and improve more than 26,100 bridges in fair condition in the state.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Texas’ bridges ranked second best in the nation last year, which is why the Lone Star state isn’t receiving as much money from this program compared to other states.

“This funding will help preserve Texas’ 55,000+ bridges and continue our progress to improve those in fair and poor condition,” TxDOT.

Now, there’s not a concrete list in terms of which bridges here in Houston will benefit from that money, but TxDOT is potentially looking at bridges like the Shepherd and Durham bridges over I-10. This list could also include the South Loop eastbound and westbound bridges over Holmes Road or SH-146 at West Main Street.

This record amount of funding will allow states to fix the bridges most in need of repair and it will also modernize bridges to withstand drastic changes in weather, and make them safe for cyclists and pedestrians.

TxDOT defines bridges in poor condition as those exhibiting signs of advanced structural deterioration, but not necessarily unsafe. Texas has more than 800 bridges considered in poor condition and another 26,000 in fair condition.