4-year-old girl missing since 2019 found alive, hidden under stairs in New York, police say

By Doha Madani, NBC News

4-year-old girl missing since 2019 found alive, hidden under stairs in New York, police say

A girl who went missing more than two years ago at the age of 4 was found alive by police on Monday, hidden underneath a staircase in a New York home.

Paislee Shultis, now 6, was found at a residence in Saugerties, about 45 miles south of Albany, on Monday night after authorities received a tip regarding her whereabouts, according to the Saugerties Police Department.

Officers found the young girl after an hour of searching in a makeshift room under a staircase leading to the basement.

