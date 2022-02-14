Let your voice be heard: Here is what you need to know about voting in the 2022 primary election

HOUSTON – If you are a registered voter, there’s 90 polling locations across Harris County where you can go to cast your vote.

Early voting runs Monday, Feb. 14 through Feb. 25. Primary Election Day is March 1.

During the primary elections, voters will choose whether they are voting in the Republican or Democratic primary.

There are several big elections on the ballot and voters will decide who will move on to the general election in November, some of those key statewide races, including Texas governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

You’ll also need to make sure you bring one of the seven approved forms of ID with you, like a driver’s license or passport.

