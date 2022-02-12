Suspect in deadly shooting arrested after attempting to kill witness, police say

Parys Burks-Henderson, 18, is charged with murder and attempted capital murder in the 185th State District Court.

HOUSTON – Authorities have arrested a man accused of trying to kill a witness who could identify him as a suspect in a fatal shooting, according to Houston police.

Parys Burks-Henderson, 18, is charged with murder and attempted capital murder.

The two incidents happened at separate homes, both located in the 1200 block of Redford Street.

According to HPD, shortly before midnight Sunday, Burks-Henderson was inside the apartment of 21-year-old Alexis Cantu when, for some reason, the two began to fight. During the fight, Burks-Henderson pulled out a gun and shot Cantu multiple times.

When emergency crews arrived, Cantu was pronounced dead at the scene. His alleged shooter, however, remained on the loose.

Police said a 22-year-old man was a witness to Cantu’s murder so Burks- Henderson turned his attention on him.

Two days later, Burks-Henderson entered the witness’ home while he was sleeping, and shot him multiple times, police said.

Ad

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Investigators connected evidence collected at both scenes and determined Burks-Henderson was the lone shooter in both cases.

On Thursday, he was arrested without incident by members of the Southeast Patrol Division’s Crime Suppression Team, the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.